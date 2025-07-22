Rajkummar Rao locked to play lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in biopic

Rao is expected to undergo rigorous acting workshops to convincingly portray a real-life lawyer. The source added, "Several names were considered for the film, but eventually, Avinash felt that no one fits the bill like Rajkummar Rao." The biopic will focus on Nikam's involvement in high-profile cases such as the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.

Production timeline

Film to be shot in 1 schedule

The biopic is set to begin filming in October 2025 with a continuous schedule. The source revealed, "The film will retell few of the biggest courtroom battles on the big screen." It is expected to be completed by March 2026 and released in the second half of that year. To recall, the film was originally set to star Aamir Khan back in 2023.