Subscribers argued that Amazon had promised an ad-free experience

Amazon wins lawsuit over ads on Prime Video

By Mudit Dube 12:08 pm Jul 17, 202512:08 pm

Amazon has won a legal battle against its Prime Video subscribers over the introduction of advertisements on the streaming service. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge after it was ruled that the ads were a "benefit modification" specifically considered and authorized by Amazon and the subscribers. The change, which came into effect in January 2024, requires subscribers to pay an additional $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience.