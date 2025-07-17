Is Ronit Roy joining 'Anupamaa'? Actor breaks silence

Actor Ronit Roy has quashed recent rumors about him stepping into the shoes of Sudhanshu Pandey 's character Vanraj Shah in the TV show Anupamaa . The speculation arose after Pandey's sudden exit from the series in August 2024. Clearing the air, Roy told TellyChakkar, "I'm not doing Anupamaa - the news is completely false, and I won't be playing Vanraj."

Source Source close to the show also denied replacement rumors A source close to the show also refuted the rumors. "There haven't been any developments regarding Vanraj on the show. These are just speculations, and there isn't anything true about it." "Ronit Roy has also shared with various media portals that he isn't doing the show; the speculations regarding his entry in Anupamaa are completely false," the insider told Mid-Day.

Show's status 'Anupamaa' is currently facing a slump in viewership ratings Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa has been a fan favorite since its premiere on July 13, 2020. However, the show is currently facing a slump in viewership ratings. To revive the show's popularity, reports suggest that the makers are considering introducing new characters and plotlines. The show also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria and streams on JioHotstar.