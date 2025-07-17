Tata Neu is offering cardholders free access to Spotify Premium

In a major move, Tata Digital has partnered with Spotify to offer four months of free Spotify Premium to holders of the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card. The offer can be availed by redeeming a unique code and entering card details on the Spotify website or app. After four months, the subscription will renew automatically unless canceled by the user.

Strategic alliance Spotify's 1st credit card partnership in India This collaboration between Tata Digital and Spotify marks the latter's first-ever credit card partnership in India. The new feature is aimed at enhancing the lifestyle benefits of the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card, which already offers perks across dining, shopping, and travel. The card rewards users with NeuCoins on their purchases, further adding to its appeal.

Card benefits Card offers up to 10% back on Tata Neu purchases The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card offers up to 10% back on Tata Neu purchases, up to 5% back on partner Tata brands, and 1.5% back on other spends. It also supports over 12 million UPI transactions monthly with spends crossing ₹800 crore. Grocery, fuel, and utility bills account for nearly 30% of the spending done through this card.