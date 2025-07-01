INDIA bloc member Congress proposes to contest BMC polls independently 

The Maharashtra Congress leadership has proposed to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently. The suggestion was made during a meeting in Delhi on Monday, which was attended by key party leaders, including state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and general secretary Mukul Wasnik. The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, along with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Election strategy Congress fears it will be sidelined in Mumbai The decision to contest solo comes amid fears that the Congress could be sidelined in Mumbai if it contests together with its MVA allies. Party leaders pointed out that while minority votes are shifting toward Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and Hindutva-leaning voters aren't supporting the Congress either. The party's performance in previous BMC elections also adds to these concerns, having won only 31 seats in 2017, down from 56 in 2012 and 75 in 2007.

Alliance dynamics Sena had announced its intention to go solo earlier In a meeting last month, some leaders had also expressed unhappiness at the lower number of seats given to the Congress in Mumbai in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. "The BMC election is directly related to the roots of the organization....To strengthen the party organization, it is vital to contest the polls on our own," a party leader said. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) had also already announced its intention to contest the BMC elections independently in January.