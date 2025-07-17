Mercedes-Benz now lets you join Teams calls in your car

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new feature that will let drivers join Microsoft Teams calls while on the move. The innovative capability, which is a first in the automotive industry, uses the vehicle's in-car camera for video conferencing while driving. However, there are some important safety caveats to this development.

Safety measures What's the experience like? When you join a Teams meeting while driving, the meeting video stream will be automatically turned off for you as soon as the in-car camera is activated. However, other participants in the meeting will still see your camera feed. This means that while you cannot see the meeting video stream, other participants can still see what you're doing inside the car.

First model CLA to get this feature first The new CLA will be the first Mercedes-Benz model to feature in-car camera support for Microsoft Teams. This is part of a series of "productivity enhancements" that the company plans to introduce this summer. The move comes as part of a broader collaboration between Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz, which also includes plans to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot into select vehicles.