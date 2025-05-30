How to avoid common photo mistakes in Indian documents
When applying for Indian government documents, it is imperative to make sure that your photograph adheres to the prescribed standards.
A small mistake in your photo can result in the delay or even rejection of your application.
However, knowing the common mistakes and their avoidance can save time and effort.
Here are some common photo errors you encounter while applying for Indian government documents and how to avoid them.
Photo size
Ensure correct photo size
One of the most common mistakes is submitting a photograph that doesn't meet the size requirements.
A standard passport-size photo (35mm by 45mm) is required for most Indian government documents.
However, it is important to check the dimensions required for each document type before submission, as the issuing authority may have different variations.
Background color
Maintain proper background color
The background color of your photograph is critical in its acceptance.
Generally, a plain white or light-colored background is preferred for Indian government documents.
Don't use patterned or dark backgrounds as they may lead to rejection.
A clear contrast between you and the background keeps the focus on the facial features.
Expression and attire
Focus on facial expression and attire
A neutral facial expression with both eyes open is mandatory for official photographs.
You should avoid smiling or frowning as it may alter facial recognition processes used by authorities.
Further, wearing formal attire without any headgear, unless religiously mandated, ensures compliance with guidelines while maintaining professionalism in appearance.
Shadows and reflections
Avoid shadows and reflections
Shadows across the face or reflections from glasses may hide important features in your photograph, resulting in problems during verification.
To avoid this, ensure even lighting while clicking photos by steering clear of direct sunlight or harsh artificial lights that cast shadows or glare on spectacles.
Image quality
Verify image quality and resolution
Submitting low-quality images often leads to rejections as the details required for identification purposes within governmental systems' databases are not clearly visible.
Hence, you should always submit high-resolution images while applying for any online/offline service requiring photographic submissions, such as Aadhaar card applications.
This ensures clarity at every step involved therein.