India's smartphone exports jump 55%, surpassing petroleum, diamond sales
What's the story
India's smartphone exports have seen a phenomenal jump, especially to the US and Japan.
In FY25, they stood at a whopping $24.14 billion, a whopping 55% jump from the last fiscal.
This growth has catapulted India to a top position in global smartphone manufacturing and export.
The smartphone export surge has been driven by government initiatives.
Market expansion
Exports to US and Japan drive significant growth
Over the last three years, India's smartphone exports have nearly 5x to the US and 4x to Japan.
This growth has pushed smartphones ahead of traditional exports such as petroleum products and diamonds.
In FY25 alone, smartphone exports increased significantly from $15.57 billion in FY24 and $10.96 billion in FY23.
The top five countries where India witnessed smartphone export growth last fiscal year were the US, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, and Czech Republic.
Export statistics
Take a look at the figures
The US became a key market for Indian smartphone exports, with shipments increasing from $2.16 billion in FY23 to $5.57 billion in FY24 and further to $10.6 billion in FY25.
Japan also showed remarkable growth, with shipments rising from $120 million in FY23 to an impressive $520 million by FY25.
These numbers highlight the importance of these two countries in propelling India's smartphone export growth over the last three years.
Information
Smartphone exports to other countries
Exports to the Netherlands rose to $2.2 billion in the last fiscal, up from $1.07 billion in 2022-23. Likewise, exports to Italy grew to $1.26 billion from $720 million. Shipments to the Czech Republic also increased, reaching $1.17 billion from $650 million, according to the data.
PLI scheme impact
Government initiatives fuel India's growth
The spike in India's smartphone exports can be credited to efforts like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
The initiative has drawn investments, increased local production, and woven India deeper into global value chains.
A commerce ministry official said, "This rapid ascent has propelled smartphones to become one of India's top exported goods."
The official added that the sector's exports have grown significantly over the last three years.