What's the story

The primary market is set to be active with two new IPOs in the mainboard segment next week. These include Borana Weaves Limited and Belrise Industries Limited.

Borana Weaves's IPO will remain open for subscription from May 20-22, while Belrise Industries's offering is slated from May 21-23.

Three new IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will also open for bidding during the week.