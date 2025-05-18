5 new IPOs opening for subscription next week
What's the story
The primary market is set to be active with two new IPOs in the mainboard segment next week. These include Borana Weaves Limited and Belrise Industries Limited.
Borana Weaves's IPO will remain open for subscription from May 20-22, while Belrise Industries's offering is slated from May 21-23.
Three new IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will also open for bidding during the week.
Schedule
Details of Borana Weaves Limited IPO
Borana Weaves IPO is a ₹144.89 crore book-building and a completely fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares.
The IPO's price band has been fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per share.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.
Details
Overview of Belrise Industries Limited IPO
Belrise Industries IPO is a ₹2,150 crore book-building and is entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore shares. The IPO's price band has been set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share.
Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Belrise Industries IPO's book running lead managers.
Meanwhile, Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.
Schedule
Upcoming SME IPOs and their subscription dates
Victory Electric Vehicles IPO opens subscription on May 20 and closes on May 23.
The SME is a fixed price of ₹40.66 crore and entirely a fresh issue of 56.47 lakh shares. Its price is ₹72 per share.
Dar Credit and Capital IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 23, with an issue size of ₹25.66 crore comprising fresh issue of 42.76 lakh shares at a price band set at ₹57 to ₹60 per share.
Information
Subscription details for Unified Data-Tech IPO
Unified Data-Tech IPO will open for subscription on May 22 and close on May 26. It is a ₹144.47 crore book-building and entirely an offer for sale of 52.92 lakh shares at a price band set at ₹260-273 per share.