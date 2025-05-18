What's the story

The market valuation of nine out of the top 10 firms rose by ₹3.35 lakh crore this week, indicating a positive trend in equities.

Reliance Industries spearheaded the rally with its market capitalization rising by ₹1.06 lakh crore to ₹19.7 lakh crore.

Other major gainers included ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.