This includes big players like Reliance Industries, SBI, and Bajaj Finance.

However, some, like Infosys and Tech Mahindra, are still performing well, trading 10% above their 200-DMAs.

Nifty has fallen 5% last week

55% of Nifty 500 stocks in downtrend: More correction expected?

By Mudit Dube 04:13 pm Dec 23, 202404:13 pm

What's the story The 5% fall in the Nifty index last week has dragged nearly 55% of NSE 500 stocks below their long-term trend indicator, the 200-day moving average (DMA). This fall usually indicates a downward trend for an index or stock. On Friday, the Nifty ended below the 200-DMA, while the broader Nifty 500 index ended just above this important technical level.

Out of the 492 stocks on the NSE 500 with available 200 DMA data, 268 are now trading below it. The recent market sell-off has been more brutal than the entire month of October's weakness, when less than 5% of NSE 500 stocks traded under their respective 200-DMAs. This shift indicates a potential change in market dynamics and investor sentiment.

Major stocks fall below their 200-DMAs

Among the 92 stocks having a market cap of more than ₹1 lakh crore, 52 have slipped below their 200-DMAs. These include heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank. However, some stocks have managed to stay strong. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Trent, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, Divi's Laboratories and Indian Hotels are still trading 10% above their respective 200-DMAs.