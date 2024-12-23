Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government has revised its 'no-detention' policy, now allowing students in Classes 5 and 8 to be held back if they fail exams twice, despite additional instruction.

While several states have adopted this change, Kerala resists it, citing concerns about student pressure.

The move has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it undermines academic rigor and accountability, and supporters insisting it prevents discouragement among underprivileged students.

Centre scraps 'no-detention' policy for failing Classes 5, 8 students

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:59 pm Dec 23, 202404:59 pm

What's the story The central government has officially scrapped the "no-detention policy" for students of Classes 5 and 8 who fail their year-end exams. The decision affects over 3,000 central government-run schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools. The change was initiated after an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019.

Re-examination provision

New policy offers re-examination opportunity for failing students

Under the new rules, students failing regular exams will be provided additional instruction and a chance for re-examination within two months of result declaration. The gazette notification states, "If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfill the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be." However, it clarifies no child can be expelled from school until completing elementary education.

State decisions

States's response to the new detention policy

Education being a state subject, states have the discretion to implement this policy. Several states including Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Delhi have adopted the new system. However, Kerala opposes it due to concerns over increased pressure on students. Haryana and Puducherry are yet to make a decision regarding the implementation of these new rules.

Policy opposition

Legal challenges and opposition to the new policy

Notably, the move away from the no-detention policy has not been controversy-free. Karnataka encountered legal obstacles when the High Court scrapped its plan for public exams in March 2024. Kerala continues to be staunchly opposed to the change, pushing for better teaching quality rather than student detention. The original RTE Act of 2009 had a 'no-detention' policy to prevent discouragement among underprivileged children, but critics said it resulted in a lack of academic rigor and accountability.