Centre scraps 'no-detention' policy for failing Classes 5, 8 students
The central government has officially scrapped the "no-detention policy" for students of Classes 5 and 8 who fail their year-end exams. The decision affects over 3,000 central government-run schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools. The change was initiated after an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019.
New policy offers re-examination opportunity for failing students
Under the new rules, students failing regular exams will be provided additional instruction and a chance for re-examination within two months of result declaration. The gazette notification states, "If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfill the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be." However, it clarifies no child can be expelled from school until completing elementary education.
States's response to the new detention policy
Education being a state subject, states have the discretion to implement this policy. Several states including Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Delhi have adopted the new system. However, Kerala opposes it due to concerns over increased pressure on students. Haryana and Puducherry are yet to make a decision regarding the implementation of these new rules.
Legal challenges and opposition to the new policy
Notably, the move away from the no-detention policy has not been controversy-free. Karnataka encountered legal obstacles when the High Court scrapped its plan for public exams in March 2024. Kerala continues to be staunchly opposed to the change, pushing for better teaching quality rather than student detention. The original RTE Act of 2009 had a 'no-detention' policy to prevent discouragement among underprivileged children, but critics said it resulted in a lack of academic rigor and accountability.