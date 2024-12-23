Summarize Simplifying... In short A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the significant reduction in funding for the pre-matric scholarship scheme, from ₹1,378 crore in 2021-22 to ₹326.16 crore in 2024-25, fearing it may not cover all eligible students.

The panel also highlighted the issue of schemes running without formal approval since 2021-22, causing delays in scholarship distribution.

To ensure the integrity of the scholarship schemes, the committee recommended stricter monitoring measures and initiatives like free coaching and scholarships for higher education abroad for minority students.

Parliamentary panel flags concerns over delay in minority scholarship approvals

By Snehil Singh 03:49 pm Dec 23, 202403:49 pm

What's the story A parliamentary panel has raised alarm over the delay in the approval of scholarships for minority communities for the 2024-25 academic year. The scholarships are intended to benefit Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh students. The panel also noted a drastic cut in funding for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and the scrapping of two important schemes: the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and Padho Pardesh scheme.

Budget reductions

Funding cuts and program cancelations raise concerns

The MANF and Padho Pardesh schemes were discontinued as they overlapped with similar programs of other ministries. However, the ministry assured that all existing beneficiaries will continue to receive support. The panel, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker PC Mohan, observed that no alternative programs have been introduced to replace the discontinued schemes.

Funding slash

Pre-matric scheme funding slashed, panel urges reconsideration

Funding for the pre-matric scheme has been drastically slashed from ₹1,378 crore in 2021-22 to a mere ₹326.16 crore in 2024-25. The ministry defended the cut, saying the scheme will now only cover students of classes 9 and 10 as students of classes 1 to 8 are covered under the Right to Education Act. However, Mohan's panel indicated funds may fall short of covering all eligible students under this revised pre-matric scheme and recommended a rethink on allocation strategy.

Approval delays

Panel highlights schemes running without formal approval

The panel also flagged schemes running without formal approval since 2021-22. It called for expedited processes to avoid disruptions in the distribution of scholarships and stressed that minority students' education shouldn't be affected due to administrative delays. After fraud allegations in the scholarship system, a verification drive was initiated with biometric authentication of 2.6 million beneficiaries after a preliminary Central Bureau of Investigation probe into embezzlement complaints in 2020.

Scheme integrity

Panel recommends stronger measures for scholarship scheme integrity

The committee suggested stricter measures to monitor and ensure integrity in scholarship schemes. It lauded higher-than-expected benefits for girls who availed over 50% scholarships despite only 30% reservation. The panel also noted the absence of wider educational schemes for poor students and suggested initiatives like free coaching and residential education. It recommended scholarships for higher education abroad to ensure minority students get access to quality education.