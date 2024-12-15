Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic incident occurred at a jatra party in Cuttack when a heavy iron gate collapsed, injuring over 30 people, including children.

The accident happened as spectators were entering the venue, with eyewitnesses suggesting that a large crowd trying to enter simultaneously may have caused the collapse.

The local police have initiated an investigation, but no official statements have been released yet.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment

Cuttack: 30, including children, injured as jatra party gate collapses

By Snehil Singh 12:03 pm Dec 15, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Over 30 people, including women, children, and the elderly, were injured after an entry gate collapsed at a jatra party in Raisunguda, Cuttack district, in Odisha on Saturday. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with 20 initially admitted to Salepur Community Health Centre and six later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their conditions worsened.

Incident details

Jatra party gate collapse: What happened

The jatra party had been performing at Shani ground since Friday without any incidents. However, tragedy struck on the second day around midnight as spectators were entering through the gate before the play began. The heavy iron gate collapsed on them, injuring over 30 people. Local residents, police, and fire service personnel quickly responded to rescue efforts.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway into Cuttack jatra party gate collapse

Salepur police have launched an investigation into the incident. Eyewitnesses claimed a heavy rush of people trying to enter at the same time might have led to the gate collapsing. "One side of the opening gate went down when we were entering inside the jatra party tent by climbing the stairs," said an injured woman undergoing treatment at the hospital. There have been no statements from the jatra party manager, committee members, or police on this accident as of yet.