Why Anthropic is introducing weekly usage limits for Claude AI

Anthropic has announced new weekly usage limits for its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Claude. The move is aimed at curbing continuous background usage and account sharing among users. The restrictions will come into effect from August 28 across all subscription tiers, including the $20 Pro plan and higher-end $100 and $200 Max packages.

Restrictions A look at the caps Anthropic has announced that some users have been using Claude Code continuously or violating rules by reselling access or sharing their login details. To tackle this, the firm plans to introduce two new weekly caps: one for total usage and another specifically for its most advanced model, Claude Opus 4. The existing usage limits, which refresh every five hours, will remain unchanged.

Enhanced access Max plan subscribers can now buy extra access Subscribers on the Max plans shall now have the choice to buy extra access once they hit their weekly cap, using standard API pricing. This comes as Claude Code, the AI coding assistant, has been witnessing a surge in demand among developers. However, this popularity has also led to some challenges with several outages reported in the past month.