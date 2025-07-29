Amazon launches new Echo Show 5 in India at ₹11,000
What's the story
Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 in India. The smart display comes with a sleek design and improved audio quality. It is priced at ₹10,999 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select Reliance Digital and Croma stores. The device comes in two color options: Charcoal and Cloud Blue.
Design
Compact design and improved voice recognition
The new Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch smart display with rounded edges and a cover glass. The device is powered by Amazon's faster AZ2 Neural Edge processor and has an improved microphone array for better voice recognition. It can be used as a bedside or living room companion to check weather updates, view calendars, control smart devices, and stream security camera feeds using Alexa's hands-free capabilities.
Audio upgrade
Designed for music lovers
The third-gen Echo Show 5 offers double the bass and clearer vocals than its predecessor, thanks to a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. It is designed for playing music, podcasts or audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more. The device can also be synced with other Echo devices for multi-room music. The built-in camera, with physical shutter, enables video calls and remote home monitoring. There's also a mic mute button and the option to view or delete voice recordings.