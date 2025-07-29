Amazon launches new Echo Show 5 in India at ₹11,000

The new Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch smart display with rounded edges and a cover glass. The device is powered by Amazon's faster AZ2 Neural Edge processor and has an improved microphone array for better voice recognition. It can be used as a bedside or living room companion to check weather updates, view calendars, control smart devices, and stream security camera feeds using Alexa's hands-free capabilities.

Audio upgrade

Designed for music lovers

The third-gen Echo Show 5 offers double the bass and clearer vocals than its predecessor, thanks to a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. It is designed for playing music, podcasts or audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more. The device can also be synced with other Echo devices for multi-room music. The built-in camera, with physical shutter, enables video calls and remote home monitoring. There's also a mic mute button and the option to view or delete voice recordings.