Amazon Kindle's latest update makes it easier to read books

Amazon has released a major software update (version 5.18.3) for its latest Kindle models, including the Kindle Scribes, Colorsoft, and 11th and 12th generation basic Kindle and Paperwhite models. The firmware is being rolled out gradually through the automatic updates system of these devices. However, if you don't want to wait for the automatic rollout, you can manually download the specific file for your e-reader from Amazon's website and install it as per their instructions.