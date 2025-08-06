Tensions at Dadar Kabutarkhana after protesters try forcibly feeding pigeons 

Tensions erupted at the Dadar Kabutarkhana in Mumbai on Wednesday morning as members of the Jain community protested against a cover put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to restrict pigeon feeding. The BMC had installed this cover over the weekend after concerns about public health hazards from indiscriminate pigeon feeding. The Bombay High Court had recently ordered the closure of such facilities due to health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings.

Clash details Tensions flare as protesters try to remove barrier On Wednesday morning, dozens of Jain community members gathered at the kabutarkhana, trying to remove the barrier. The protesters were seen pushing against bamboos and trying to lift plastic sheets covering the central feeding zone. To quell the situation, a heavy police bandobast was deployed at the spot as tensions flared between protesters and law enforcement. According to TOI, the plastic shed has been ripped open.

Government meeting Maharashtra CM directs BMC to continue controlled feeding Last month, the Maharashtra government ordered the immediate closure of all 51 kabootar khanas (pigeon feeding spots) in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers to discuss the need for regulated pigeon feeding to prevent deaths while ensuring public health. After the meeting, Fadnavis directed the BMC to continue controlled feeding with organizational support until alternatives are established.