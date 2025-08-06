400 pilgrims rescued from Kinnaur Kailash trek in Himachal Pradesh 

Over 400 pilgrims have been rescued from the Kinnaur Kailash trek in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall and a cloudburst washed away two makeshift bridges. The incident had left many tourists stranded on the treacherous mountain trail. The rescue operation was carried out by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel using rope-based traverse crossing techniques.

Rescue details ITBP, NDRF teams involved in rescue operation To rescue them, the ITBP deployed a specialized rescue team led by Gazetted Officer along with four subordinate officers and 29 other ranks. They were assisted by a 14-member NDRF team. The rescue operation involved advanced mountaineering and Rope Rescue Climbing (RRC) equipment such as climbing gear, glacier travel gear, and rescue gear, including mountaineering boots, crampons, ice axes, ropes, harnesses and crevasse rescue equipment.

Weather impact Flash floods disrupt normal life in Shimla The flash flood, caused by heavy rainfall in upper areas, has disrupted normal life in Shimla, with schools across six subdivisions closing as a precaution against possible landslides and flash floods. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with heavy downpours likely in parts of the Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

Twitter Post Rescue operation Responding to a requisition from DC Kinnaur, #ITBP has deployed a rescue team under AC/GD Sameer with mountaineering & RRC equipment after two makeshift bridges on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route were washed away due to incessant rains, leaving several yatris stranded.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/rjatUQeTEV — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 6, 2025