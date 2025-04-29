Amazon launches 27 satellites to kickstart project rivaling Musk's Starlink
What's the story
Amazon has made a major move toward its goal of global internet coverage with the launch of 27 satellites.
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 7:01pm EDT on April 28.
This is the first of over 80 planned launches for Amazon's ambitious "Project Kuiper" megaconstellation, which aims to put over 3,200 spacecraft into low Earth orbit (LEO).
Competition
Project Kuiper: A direct competitor to SpaceX's Starlink
Amazon's Project Kuiper will directly compete with SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, which already has over 7,200 satellites in orbit.
In fact, a Starlink launch took place just three hours before the latest Atlas V launch.
Despite the competition, Amazon is undeterred and continues its mission of providing global internet coverage through its satellite constellation.
The company's representatives said while the satellites complete their orbit-raising process, they'll focus on their ultimate mission objective: "providing end-to-end network connectivity."
Satellite deployment
Project Kuiper satellites to reach operational altitude
The Atlas V rocket will deploy the 27 Project Kuiper satellites at an altitude of 450km above Earth.
From there, the spacecraft will head to their operational altitude of 630km.
Amazon has plans for the rest of the launches, most of which will be conducted by Atlas V and its successor, ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket.
Technology upgrade
Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites feature advanced technology
The latest batch of 27 satellites comes after a successful test in October 2023, where two prototype satellites were launched into orbit by an Atlas V rocket.
Amazon revealed they've enhanced the performance of every system and subsystem on board, including phased array antennas, processors, solar arrays, propulsion systems and optical inter-satellite links.
The new satellites are also coated in a dielectric mirror film unique to Kuiper that scatters reflected sunlight to help make them less visible to ground-based astronomers.
Service launch
Project Kuiper expected to start coverage later this year
Amazon has announced Project Kuiper is expected to start providing coverage to customers later this year.
The ambitious satellite internet project is part of Amazon's efforts to expand its reach and provide global internet connectivity.
The company has also signed launch deals with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, SpaceX and France-based Arianespace, showcasing its commitment to making Project Kuiper a success.