What's the story

Amazon has made a major move toward its goal of global internet coverage with the launch of 27 satellites.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 7:01pm EDT on April 28.

This is the first of over 80 planned launches for Amazon's ambitious "Project Kuiper" megaconstellation, which aims to put over 3,200 spacecraft into low Earth orbit (LEO).