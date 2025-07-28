'Vogue' ad features AI model: Beauty ideals get even worse

The worlds of fashion and beauty have thrived on the insecurity of people, mostly women. Where does the threshhold go when you bring in a computer-generated face as the ideal? This very concern has come to the fore after Vogue 's August issue featured an advertisement for Guess's summer collection, showcasing a stunning blonde model. However, a small note revealed that the model is actually an AI creation. This marks the first time an AI-generated individual has appeared in the magazine.

Creation proceess How Guess found out about Seraphinne The AI model featured in the controversial ad was created by Seraphinne Vallora, a company founded by Valentina Gonzalez and Andreea Petrescu. They revealed to BBC that they were approached by Guess's co-founder Paul Marciano on Instagram for this project. "We created 10 draft models for him and he selected one brunette woman and one blonde that we went ahead and developed further," Gonzalez said.

Industry reaction 'Feels lazy and cheap...': Plus-size model's critique Felicity Hayward, a plus-size model with over a decade of experience, criticized the use of AI models in fashion campaigns. She said it "feels lazy and cheap," suggesting that Guess might be using this strategy for publicity or cost-cutting without considering its implications. Hayward also expressed concern that this trend could undermine efforts toward greater diversity in the industry.

Mental health concerns 'Could affect people's self-perception...': Eating disorder charity's response Vanessa Longley, CEO of the eating disorder charity Beat, described the advert as "worrying." She said exposure to images of unrealistic bodies can affect people's self-perception and increase their risk of developing eating disorders. Sinead Bovell, a former model turned tech entrepreneur, called the lack of clear labeling on AI content "exceptionally problematic," as it could negatively impact people's mental health and beauty standards.