Yash, Tara, Huma to perform their own stunts in 'Toxic'

'Action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and grounded...': Source

A source from the production team said that Oberoi and Yash are performing major action set-pieces themselves. "And it's not just the male leads. Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi have shocked everyone on set with their dedication to training and pulling off full-fledged stunts." "The action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and grounded and every actor is giving it their all." The film will be released on March 19, 2026.