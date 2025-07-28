Yash, Tara, Huma to perform their own stunts in 'Toxic'
What's the story
The upcoming action drama Toxic, starring Yash, Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, is generating immense buzz. Interestingly, the lead actors will be performing their own stunts in the actioner. A source close to the project said that the film is being made as a "gritty high-octane action thriller."
Action details
'Action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and grounded...': Source
A source from the production team said that Oberoi and Yash are performing major action set-pieces themselves. "And it's not just the male leads. Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi have shocked everyone on set with their dedication to training and pulling off full-fledged stunts." "The action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and grounded and every actor is giving it their all." The film will be released on March 19, 2026.
Action choreography
JJ Perry, Giorgi Iarajuli designing combat sequences
The hand-to-hand combat sequences in Toxic have been designed by famous action directors JJ Perry and Giorgi Iarajuli. They have used techniques from Krav Maga, Filipino Kali, and MMA to create a gritty style of action. The movie is helmed by Geetu Mohandas and also features Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in key roles.