Yash's upcoming gangster thriller, 'Toxic', is eyeing a global release through 20th Century Fox in December 2025.

The film, set in the post-independence era, features Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles and will be released in multiple languages.

Yash is also set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' in 2026.

'Toxic' is slated for a 2025 release

Yash's 'Toxic' eyes global release with 20th Century Fox: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Dec 31, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Kannada superstar Yash, who is known for his work in the KGF franchise, is said to be in talks with 20th Century Fox for the global release of his next film Toxic. The actor and his production partners at KVN Productions are hoping to make Toxic a global project. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The discussions are in very nascent stages but the intent is to make Toxic a global project."

International aspirations

'Yash believes 'Toxic' is right up there with international projects'

The source further revealed that Yash is confident about the film's international appeal. "Yash strongly believes that the storytelling pattern and visuals of Toxic are right up there with international projects and is exploring the possibilities of partnering with a global giant for a massive release," the source added. The final call on international distribution will be taken by the summer of 2025, with 20th Century Fox leading the talks.

Release plan

'Toxic' set for December 2025 release

The makers of Toxic are eyeing a December 2025 release for the film, although a date is yet to be confirmed. The decision will be taken as the shooting schedule comes to an end. The film is one of the most awaited releases of 2025 and will see Yash in a never-seen-before avatar, set in the post-independence era. It will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Star cast

'Toxic' features Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles

Announced in December 2023, the upcoming film is a gangster thriller helmed by National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas. It will see Kiara Advani and Nayanthara opposite Yash, reportedly. The film is currently in production. Apart from Toxic, Yash will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, which is set for a 2026 release.