Players with 700-plus runs in debut Test series as captain

Indian captain Shubman Gill broke a ton of records in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. He smashed a vital third-innings century, helping Team India earn a hard-fought draw on Day 5. Gill, who slammed a 238-ball 103, became only the third player with 700-plus runs in debut Test series as captain. Here are the legends he joined.

#1 Don Bradman: 810 runs vs England, 1936/37 Gill is closing in on Sir Donald Bradman, who slammed a record 810 runs for Australia against England in the 1936/37 home series. Leading Australia for the first time, Bradman averaged 90 in five matches. He slammed three tons (HS: 270). Bradman was pivotal to Australia's successin the series. The home side won the Ashes by a 3-2 margin.

#2 Shubman Gill: 722 runs vs England, 2025 As per Cricbuzz, Gill now has the second-most runs in debut Test series as captain. In the ongoing England series, he has amassed 722 runs from four Tests at 90.25 so far. In Manchester, Gill raced to his fourth Test century in England, all in the ongoing series. He owns the joint-most hundreds in a Test series as captain, with Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.