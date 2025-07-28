Bank holidays in August across India: A list
What's the story
As August 2025 approaches, it's crucial to know the bank holidays for this month. The holidays are compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on state-specific announcements, indicating several days when banks will remain closed across different states. The closures are mainly due to festivals and national celebrations. Notably, Independence Day on August 15 will be a nationwide holiday for all banks in India.
State-specific closures
Holidays on August 8 and 9
Apart from Independence Day, banks will also be closed on other regional holidays. For instance, Tendong Lho Rum Faat will be observed in Sikkim on August 8. Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima will lead to bank closures in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh on August 9.
Additional holidays
On August 13, 16, and 19
On August 13, banks in Manipur will remain closed for Patriot's Day. Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi will be observed on August 16, resulting in bank closures across Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, among other states. The birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur will be celebrated on August 19, with banks remaining closed in Manipur.
More offs
Bank closures on August 25, 27, and 28
On August 25, banks in Assam will remain closed for the death anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev, a great saint, scholar, and cultural icon. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27 with bank closures in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. On August 28, banks remain closed in Odisha to celebrate Nuakhai, in Goa to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).