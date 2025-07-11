5 styles that pair perfectly with gingham shirts

With their classic checkered pattern, gingham shirts are perfect for casual as well as formal settings. They can be dressed up or down, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. And pairing them with the right style is all you need to amp up your look for the office or weekend outings. Here are five perfect basques to pair with gingham shirts.

Denim style Casual denim pairing Pairing a gingham shirt with denim makes for an effortlessly casual look perfect for daily wear. Choose jeans in classic blue or black shades to keep it simple yet stylish. This combination works great for laidback outings, giving you comfort without losing on style. Sneakers or loafers will complete this laid-back ensemble, making it perfect for running errands or meeting friends.

Blazer style Smart blazer combination For that polished look, team your gingham shirt with a tailored blazer. This combination is ideal for semi-formal events or business-casual environments where you want to stand out, but not too much. Go for blazers in neutral shades such as navy or grey to keep your outfit balanced and sophisticated.

Chino style Chino trousers match Chinos present another amazing choice when it comes to styling gingham shirts. They are versatile enough to go from work meetings to evening dinners out on town, and keep you comfortable throughout the day. Choosing lighter shades like khaki beige also amps the whole look by giving contrast against the darker checks in the fabric design itself.

Sweater style Layered sweater look Layering sweaters over ginghams keeps you warm during cooler months while still being fashionable enough to comfortably attend social gatherings, indoors and outdoors alike. V-neck and crewneck options are available, depending on personal preference; both work equally well in achieving the desired effect. They easily mix textures and patterns together, making sure you have a cohesive attire choice every time you wear it.