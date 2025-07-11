5 styles that pair perfectly with gingham shirts
What's the story
With their classic checkered pattern, gingham shirts are perfect for casual as well as formal settings. They can be dressed up or down, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. And pairing them with the right style is all you need to amp up your look for the office or weekend outings. Here are five perfect basques to pair with gingham shirts.
Denim style
Casual denim pairing
Pairing a gingham shirt with denim makes for an effortlessly casual look perfect for daily wear. Choose jeans in classic blue or black shades to keep it simple yet stylish. This combination works great for laidback outings, giving you comfort without losing on style. Sneakers or loafers will complete this laid-back ensemble, making it perfect for running errands or meeting friends.
Blazer style
Smart blazer combination
For that polished look, team your gingham shirt with a tailored blazer. This combination is ideal for semi-formal events or business-casual environments where you want to stand out, but not too much. Go for blazers in neutral shades such as navy or grey to keep your outfit balanced and sophisticated.
Chino style
Chino trousers match
Chinos present another amazing choice when it comes to styling gingham shirts. They are versatile enough to go from work meetings to evening dinners out on town, and keep you comfortable throughout the day. Choosing lighter shades like khaki beige also amps the whole look by giving contrast against the darker checks in the fabric design itself.
Sweater style
Layered sweater look
Layering sweaters over ginghams keeps you warm during cooler months while still being fashionable enough to comfortably attend social gatherings, indoors and outdoors alike. V-neck and crewneck options are available, depending on personal preference; both work equally well in achieving the desired effect. They easily mix textures and patterns together, making sure you have a cohesive attire choice every time you wear it.
Shorts style
Shorts ensemble
When it's hot out and summer months are just a few weeks away, try teaming a short-sleeved version with tailored shorts to make a breezy yet chic outfit, ideal for beach picnics, barbecues, and backyard parties alike. Stick to solid colors to avoid clashing patterns, making sure your whole outfit looks visually harmonious. Keep things light and airy for fun-filled days ahead!