5 styles that pair perfectly with turtleneck sweaters
What's the story
Turtleneck sweaters are the go-to versatile staple of any wardrobe and can be styled in so many ways! Their timeless design makes them a favorite for all occasions, be it casual or formal. Whether you're dressing up for work or keeping it chilled over the weekend, turtlenecks are full of possibilities. Here are five styles that go perfectly with turtleneck sweaters, giving you options to up your style game effortlessly!
Smart casual
Layered under blazers
Pairing a turtleneck sweater under a blazer gives you a smart casual look perfect for office or semi-formal events. The structured blazer along with the soft texture of the turtleneck adds depth to your outfit. Prefer neutral colors like black, gray or navy so that you look professional while being comfortable all day long.
Chic elegance
With high-waisted trousers
High-waisted trousers go beautifully with turtlenecks by accentuating the waistline and giving an elongated look to the silhouette. This one is ideal for those looking for an elegant yet easy-breezy outfit. Go for trousers in solid colors or subtle patterns to let the sleek lines of your outfit do all the talking. It's perfect for work and social gatherings both.
Feminine flair
Paired with midi skirts
For a touch of femininity, pair your turtleneck sweater with a midi skirt. This combination has the perfect balance as you are contrasting the snug top with the flowy skirt below. Choose skirts in bold prints or vibrant colors to add a personality to your look, all the while staying warm during cooler months.
Casual comfort
Underneath overalls
Wearing a turtleneck under overalls gives an easygoing yet stylish option ideal for casual outings or weekend errands. The snug fit of the sweater goes well with loose-fitting overalls, making for an effortlessly chic appearance without compromising on comfort. Opt for denim or corduroy overalls as per your liking and the season.
Modern sophistication
With wide-leg pants
Wide-leg pants with turtlenecks are the epitome of modern sophistication with their clean lines and laid-back fit. This combination looks great in office and off-duty hours alike, thanks to the variety of fabrics available (say wool blends or light-weight cottons depending on the season)—the perfect way to stay stylish 365 days a year without sacrificing ease-of-wearability factors involved here too!