5 classic bags every fashion lover needs
What's the story
Celebrity fashion usually leads the trend game, and bags are the most essential accessory in this game.
This year, iconic celebrity bag styles have become a staple for fashion lovers. From classic designs to modern-day updates, these bags have something for everyone, stealing the hearts of both celebs and fashionistas.
Classic choice
The timeless tote
The tote bag continues to be a favorite among celebrities for its practicality and versatility. Famous for its spacious interior, it is ideal for carrying essentials while looking chic.
Most celebrities choose leather or canvas totes in neutral colors such as black or beige, which can be used for both casual outings and more formal events.
Compact trend
Mini bags make big statements
Mini bags have gained immense popularity among celebrities who like to keep it minimal with accessories.
These bags, despite their size, make bold fashion statements with their quirky shapes and vivid colors.
They are perfect for events when all you need is your keys and cards, letting you prioritize style over function.
Hands-free style
Crossbody convenience
Offering convenience without compromising on style, crossbody bags have become a go-to for many celebrities on the go.
These bags lend hands-free ease, while also bringing an element of sophistication to any outfit.
Available in different materials, including leather or suede, crossbody bags can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Elegant design
Structured satchels stand out
Structured satchels add that touch of sophistication with their crisp silhouettes and rigid design.
These bags are a favorite of celebs when they want to add a little polish to their appearance without being too ostentatious.
Usually designed with top handles and detachable straps, structured satchels provide versatility in how you can carry them.
Casual comfort
Backpack chic returns
Backpacks are back in style, but more than just school essentials, they have become fashionable accessories that celebrities across the globe have taken a liking to.
With everything from sleek leather ones to playful patterns, backpacks offer comfort along with plenty of storage space—ideal for anyone who wants a little practicality with the flair.