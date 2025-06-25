Healthy and tasty: Must-try millet recipes 

Being a staple grain in several African countries, millet is known for its versatility as well as nutritional benefits. Gluten-free and packed with fiber, it is a go-to staple for a variety of traditional dishes. Across the continent, millet finds its way into diverse culinary creations, reflecting Africa 's rich cultural heritage. Here are five millet-based dishes from different regions that you should try and enjoy.

Kenyan delight Ugali: A Kenyan staple Ugali is a staple Kenyan dish made from millet or maize flour. It is firm in texture and is commonly eaten with vegetables or stews. To make it, water is boiled and flour is added gradually while stirring until it thickens into a dough-like consistency. Ugali is loved for its simplicity and how well it goes with various flavors.

Burkinabé cuisine To: A Burkinabe favorite To is a traditional dish from Burkina Faso, generally prepared with millet or sorghum flour. It looks like porridge but is much thicker. To is generally accompanied by sauces made from vegetables or legumes, offering a hearty meal that keeps you going throughout the day. This dish showcases the versatility of Burkinabe cuisine.

Ethiopian specialty Injera: Ethiopian flatbread Though injera is mainly prepared with teff flour, millet flour can also be used as a substitute. The spongy flatbread acts as a plate as well as an utensil in Ethiopian cuisine, soaking up flavorful stews like lentils or chickpeas served on top. Its distinctive texture makes injera an integral part of Ethiopian meal experiences.

Nigerian delight Fura da nono: Nigerian treat Fura da nono combines fermented milk (nono) with ground millet balls (fura) to create this refreshing Nigerian treat. It is enjoyed by many across West Africa during hot weather conditions. This is due to its cooling properties when chilled before consumption. Fura provides nourishment, while nono offers probiotics beneficial for digestion.