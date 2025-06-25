Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Healthy and tasty: Must-try millet recipes 
Summarize
Healthy and tasty: Must-try millet recipes 
Try these recipes

Healthy and tasty: Must-try millet recipes 

By Simran Jeet
Jun 25, 2025
11:35 am
What's the story

Being a staple grain in several African countries, millet is known for its versatility as well as nutritional benefits. Gluten-free and packed with fiber, it is a go-to staple for a variety of traditional dishes. Across the continent, millet finds its way into diverse culinary creations, reflecting Africa's rich cultural heritage. Here are five millet-based dishes from different regions that you should try and enjoy.

Kenyan delight

Ugali: A Kenyan staple

Ugali is a staple Kenyan dish made from millet or maize flour. It is firm in texture and is commonly eaten with vegetables or stews. To make it, water is boiled and flour is added gradually while stirring until it thickens into a dough-like consistency. Ugali is loved for its simplicity and how well it goes with various flavors.

Burkinabé cuisine

To: A Burkinabe favorite

To is a traditional dish from Burkina Faso, generally prepared with millet or sorghum flour. It looks like porridge but is much thicker. To is generally accompanied by sauces made from vegetables or legumes, offering a hearty meal that keeps you going throughout the day. This dish showcases the versatility of Burkinabe cuisine.

Ethiopian specialty

Injera: Ethiopian flatbread

Though injera is mainly prepared with teff flour, millet flour can also be used as a substitute. The spongy flatbread acts as a plate as well as an utensil in Ethiopian cuisine, soaking up flavorful stews like lentils or chickpeas served on top. Its distinctive texture makes injera an integral part of Ethiopian meal experiences.

Nigerian delight

Fura da nono: Nigerian treat

Fura da nono combines fermented milk (nono) with ground millet balls (fura) to create this refreshing Nigerian treat. It is enjoyed by many across West Africa during hot weather conditions. This is due to its cooling properties when chilled before consumption. Fura provides nourishment, while nono offers probiotics beneficial for digestion.

Senegalese breakfast

Sankhalu: Senegalese porridge

Sankhalu hails from Senegal, where it is widely enjoyed as a breakfast porridge. It is prepared by boiling cracked millet until soft, sweetened with sugar, and finished with coconut milk for a creamy texture. Sometimes, it is garnished with nuts, which elevates the flavor even further, making sankhalu the perfect start to any day.