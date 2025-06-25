Carrots v/s sweet potatoes: Which is better for your vision?

Carrots and sweet potatoes are two of the most commonly consumed root vegetables, both of which are said to benefit eyesight. They both contain certain nutrients that promote healthy eyesight but differ in their composition and nutritional value. Knowing these differences can help you choose which vegetable would benefit your eyesight better. Here, we look at the nutrition profiles of carrots and sweet potatoes and how they help your eyesight.

Carrot nutrition Nutritional content of carrots Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, a vitamin A precursor, which is crucial for healthy eyes. One medium carrot gives you roughly 51% of the daily requirement of vitamin A. Carrots also have antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin that prevent the eyes from damage due to exposure to harmful light. All these nutrients combined contribute to eye health and may even lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Sweet potato nutrition Nutritional content of sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes also pack a punch of beta-carotene, with one medium sweet potato providing over 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A. They are also loaded with vitamins C and E, which are powerful antioxidants that benefit eye health. Together, these vitamins fight oxidative stress in the eyes, lowering the risk of cataracts and other vision-related issues.

Glycemic impact Glycemic index considerations The glycemic index (GI) indicates how fast foods increase blood sugar levels after eating. Carrots have a low GI score, making them an excellent option for those watching out for blood sugar levels closely. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, have a moderate GI score but provide additional fiber than carrots, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels over time.