Volcano trekking 101: Trails you must explore 

Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking volcano treks, offering the daring adventurer in you a chance to explore unique landscapes. These treks not only offer an opportunity to witness stunning views, diverse ecosystems, and geological wonders, they also promise to be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the top volcano treks in Africa that will challenge your spirit and reward you.

Kilimanjaro trek Trekking Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro is one of Africa's most famous volcanoes. At 5,895 meters, it is the continent's highest peak. The trek has different routes- Marangu and Machame, offering varying difficulty levels and views. Trekkers experience different climates from tropical forests to alpine deserts before reaching the snow-capped peak. The trek demands good physical fitness and acclimatization, owing to the high altitude.

Nyiragongo Adventure Exploring Mount Nyiragongo Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mount Nyiragongo is known for its active lava lake at the top. The hike involves a steep ascent through lush forests and rocky paths before reaching the crater rim at 3,470m. The view of bubbling lava against a starry sky is stunning for trekkers who dare this adventure. Since it's volcanic, check safety advisories before planning.

Elgon Expedition Conquering Mount Elgon Straddling Uganda and Kenya, Mount Elgon provides a less-crowded trek than other African peaks. It peaks at 4,321 meters with multiple trails winding through bamboo forests and moorlands teeming with wildlife including elephants and buffaloes. The caldera at Wagagai Peak offers a panoramic view which makes this trek something you would want to do if nature is your calling and you want to escape busy tourist spots.