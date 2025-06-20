Mountain hikes with epic views: A list

What's the story

Africa is home to some of the most iconic mountains in the world, providing thrilling hiking adventures to enthusiasts.

From the towering peaks of Mount Kilimanjaro to the rugged landscapes of Drakensberg, these natural wonders give you a unique opportunity to explore diverse ecosystems and stunning vistas.

Whether you're an experienced hiker or a beginner seeking a challenge, Africa's mountains promise unforgettable experiences and stunning scenery.