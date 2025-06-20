Mountain hikes with epic views: A list
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most iconic mountains in the world, providing thrilling hiking adventures to enthusiasts.
From the towering peaks of Mount Kilimanjaro to the rugged landscapes of Drakensberg, these natural wonders give you a unique opportunity to explore diverse ecosystems and stunning vistas.
Whether you're an experienced hiker or a beginner seeking a challenge, Africa's mountains promise unforgettable experiences and stunning scenery.
Kilimanjaro trek
Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro
Standing tall at 5,895 meters, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa's highest peak.
The trek is an adventure of a lifetime and presents several routes, each varying in difficulty and beauty.
The popular Marangu Route features a gradual climb and hut stays. The more adventurous can opt for the Machame Route with steeper paths and camping.
Whatever be the route, Uhuru Peak's views span across Tanzania.
Table Mountain hike
Explore Table Mountain trails
Popular for its flat-topped summit and sweeping views over Cape Town, South Africa's Table Mountain has plenty of trails for different fitness levels.
Platteklip Gorge is among the most direct routes to the top.
If you prefer a more leisurely hike, Skeleton Gorge offers lush vegetation and streams along the way.
At the summit, you can enjoy breathtaking vistas or take a cable car back down.
Rwenzori Adventure
Discover Rwenzori Mountains' beauty
The Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda are called the "Mountains of the Moon."
With snow-capped peaks and a rich variety of flora and fauna, Rwenzori offers the challenge of dense forests and alpine meadows for hikes.
The Central Circuit Trail takes you through varied landscapes, letting you spot unique wildlife like chimpanzees and rare bird species.
Drakensberg trekking
Traverse Drakensberg Range
The Drakensberg Range in South Africa features dramatic cliffs and lush valleys that draw hikers from across the globe.
The Amphitheatre hike is especially popular for its breathtaking rock formations and Tugela Falls—the second-highest waterfall in the world—pouring down its face.
With plenty of trails throughout this UNESCO World Heritage Site, thrill-seekers can visit ancient rock art sites or just bask in nature's beauty.