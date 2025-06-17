What's the story

Ethiopian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices, especially the berbere spice.

This fiery blend of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices brings depth and heat to different dishes.

Berbere is a staple in Ethiopian cooking, and is instrumental in giving the unique taste profiles that characterize the country's culinary landscape.

Here are five Ethiopian dishes that highlight the vibrant flavors of berbere spice.