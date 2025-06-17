Berbere spice: 5 flavorful recipes to try
What's the story
Ethiopian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices, especially the berbere spice.
This fiery blend of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices brings depth and heat to different dishes.
Berbere is a staple in Ethiopian cooking, and is instrumental in giving the unique taste profiles that characterize the country's culinary landscape.
Here are five Ethiopian dishes that highlight the vibrant flavors of berbere spice.
Lentil stew
Misir wot: Lentil stew delight
Misir wot is another popular Ethiopian dish prepared with red lentils simmered in a spicy berbere sauce.
The lentils soak up the goodness of the spice blend to create a hearty stew that goes well with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
This dish is typically served as part of an assortment of wots or stews in an injera platter.
Split pea dish
Kik alicha: Mild split pea dish
Kik alicha serves as a milder alternative to spicier dishes, yet retains berbere for flavor enhancement.
This dish made from split peas cooked with turmeric and onions, provides balance when served with robustly flavored options.
It shows just how versatile berbere can be, even if you use it sparingly.
Chickpea flour dish
Shiro: Chickpea flour staple
Another beloved Ethiopian dish is shiro. It consists of chickpea flour cooked into a thick paste, seasoned generously with berbere spice mix, and other aromatics like garlic, onions.
Often served during fasting periods for being vegetarian, shiro packs bold flavors without the need for any animal products.
Vegetable medley
Atakilt wat: Vegetable medley magic
Atakilt wat combines cabbage, carrots, potatoes, or other vegetables sauteed together before being infused gently by adding some amount of berbere seasoning towards end stages.
This ensures they retain their natural sweetness yet gain complexity through added spices, making it a perfect accompaniment to any meal spread across table settings alike.
Collard greens
Gomen: Collard greens twist
Gomen elevates collard greens by adding a hint of fiery heat courtesy of a sprinkle of finely ground dried chilies that you can find in a typical batch of the homemade version of this iconic African condiment simply called berbere.
Sauteed slowly until tenderized fully, then finished off just before serving time, guarantees maximum flavor retention through the whole process!