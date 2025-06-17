What's the story

Fonio, an ancient grain from West Africa, is emerging as the next gluten-free superfood.

Famous for growing easily in the hot and arid climates, fonio has been grown for thousands of years.

Packed with essential amino acids and nutrients, fonio makes a great addition to modern diets.

Since more people are looking for gluten-free options, fonio can serve as a nutritious alternative while promoting sustainable agriculture and local economies in Africa.