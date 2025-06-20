Boost your brain with these lesser-known grains
In the pursuit of enhanced cognitive function and sharper memory, uncommon grains are getting attention.
These grains, which are generally overlooked for the more popular ones, have unique nutrition profiles that can promote brain health.
Including these grains in your diet could provide the much-needed nutrients that help with mental clarity and memory retention.
Here are some of those lesser-known grains and their cognitive benefits.
Amaranth: The ancient grain
Amaranth is a protein and lysine-rich gluten-free grain. Lysine is an amino acid that promotes brain health.
It also has antioxidants that can reduce oxidative stress, which can damage cognitive function over time.
Further, amaranth is a great source of magnesium, which is involved in nerve transmission and neuromuscular conduction.
Having amaranth in your diet may help boost your mental performance.
Millet: A nutrient powerhouse
Millet is another nutrient-packed gluten-free grain that's great for the brain.
It is rich in B vitamins such as niacin and folate, which are essential for healthy brain function.
Millet also has iron and zinc, both of which play an important role in cognitive development and memory improvement.
The high fiber content in it helps digestion, allowing for proper nutrient absorption needed for optimal brain activity.
Quinoa: The complete protein source
Quinoa is also a complete protein as it has all nine essential amino acids needed by the body.
Thus, it makes an excellent option for supporting neurotransmitter production (which are essential for neuron communication).
Quinoa's high manganese levels protect brain cells from free radical damage while its ribofavin content assists with energy production within the brain.
Teff: The tiny grain with big benefits
Though it's a tiny grain, Teff is native to Ethiopia and provides some major nutritional benefits.
It is packed with resistant starches that promote gut health by feeding good bacteria associated with improved mood regulation through gut-brain axis connection.
Teff also provides vitamin C along with calcium, both being contributing factors towards improved cognitive abilities when consumed regularly in balanced meals.