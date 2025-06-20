Apple + sage: A flavorful combination you need to try

What's the story

Pairing apples with sage is bound to create a taste like never before. Sweetness of apples meets the earthy flavor of sage.

The combination can elevate multiple dishes, adding a delicious twist to regular recipes.

Be it salads, desserts, or savory dishes, the pairing enhances the best of both worlds.

Trying this culinary duo will open doors to exciting flavors and textures. These are bound to impress.