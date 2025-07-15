How to style a jumpsuit like a pro 

From being a celebrity favorite to becoming a wardrobe staple, jumpsuits have come a long way. Versatile and chic, they can be worn by anyone and everyone. Celebrities have time and again set trends by displaying how a jumpsuit can be customized to fit any body type, making it something everyone can pull off. Here's looking at some of the most popular celebrity-approved jumpsuit styles for every body type.

Hourglass fit Wide-leg jumpsuits for hourglass figures Wide-leg jumpsuits are perfect for hourglass figures as they accentuate the waist while balancing them with their flared bottoms. Celebrities with hourglass shapes often opt for these styles because they accentuate curves without clinging too much. Not only the wide-leg design offers comfort, but it also makes you look elegant, making it apt for casual outings and formal events.

Pear shape style Belted jumpsuits for pear-shaped bodies Belted jumpsuits work wonders for pear-shaped bodies as they draw attention to the waist and create an elongated silhouette. Celebrities with this body type often prefer belted designs that help define their waistline while balancing proportions between the upper and lower body. This style is versatile enough to be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Petite elegance Off-shoulder jumpsuits for petite frames Off-shoulder jumpsuits also work wonders for petite frames. They add a touch of sophistication while elongating the neck and shoulders. Celebrities with smaller statures often opt for off-shoulder styles, because they create an illusion of height without overpowering their frame. Pairing them with heels can further enhance your stature.