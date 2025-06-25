Classic perms: How to master this hairstyle

Classic perms have ruled hairstyling for decades, adding volume and texture with the help of chemical changes. The technique leaves behind long-lasting curls or waves. Despite changing trends, its versatility renders it a favorite for most hair types. Here are tips and styles you must know if you're interested in this timeless hairstyle.

Hair types Understanding hair types for perms Before getting a perm, it is important to know your hair type. Fine hair might need a different approach than thick or coarse hair. Knowing if your hair is naturally straight, wavy, or curly can help you find the best-suited perm style. A professional stylist can give you an insight into the way your particular hair type will react to the perming process.

Style selection Choosing the right perm style There are various perm styles ranging from loose waves to tight curls. The decision depends on individual preference and lifestyle requirements. For example, beachy waves provide a laid-back look perfect for daily wear while spiral curls give more volume and drama. Talking to a stylist can assist in picking a style that highlights facial features and personal style.

Pre-perm care Preparing your hair before perming Like any other chemical treatment, it's important to prep your hair before you get a perm. Making sure that your hair is healthy through moisturizing shampoos and conditioners can work wonders in terms of results. Don't color or bleach your hair too soon before you get a perm, it can weaken the strands even more.