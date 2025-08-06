JioStar acquires US Open broadcast and streaming rights in India

JioStar has secured the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open (tennis) in India for five years. The deal was finalized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) through its media rights agency, IMG. All matches from the year's fourth and final Grand Slam will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar , bringing every thrilling moment straight to millions of Indian viewers. Notably, the impending US Open will begin on August 24.

Tournament significance More about the US Open The US Open is the year's fourth and last Grand Slam event. The hard-court major is known for its electrifying atmosphere and iconic night matches. This year's edition promises to be no different with top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka in action. The men's and women's singles matches will be played over the fortnight at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Enhanced viewing experience JioStar's tech-driven approach JioStar, which has acquired the media rights, promises a tech-driven and fan-first approach to its coverage of the tournament. This includes multi-language commentary and exclusive behind-the-scenes access on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. Harry Griffith, Head of International Acquisitions and Syndication, JioStar, said, "We are thrilled to add the US Open to our expanding portfolio of world-class sporting events. This association with the USTA deepens the range of premier global sports content available to fans on our platforms."