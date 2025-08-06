Bajaj Auto posts ₹2,210cr Q1 profit riding on export boom
What's the story
Bajaj Auto has reported a 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹2,210 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. Revenue from operations also witnessed a growth of 10%, reaching ₹13,133 crore in Q1 FY26.
Sales analysis
Sales performance in Q1 FY26
Bajaj Auto sold a total of 11.11 lakh units in the first quarter of FY26, a marginal increase from 11.02 lakh units in the same period last year. The company's two-wheeler sales remained stable at 9.49 lakh units while commercial vehicle (CV) volumes saw a growth of 7% to reach 1.62 lakh units during this period.
Market trends
Domestic vs exports
Domestic sales for Bajaj Auto fell by 8% to 6.35 lakh units in Q1 FY26, owing to a decline in two-wheeler and CV volumes by 9% and 2%, respectively. However, the company's exports witnessed a robust growth of 16%, reaching 4.76 lakh units during this period. The rise was led by a surge in two-wheeler exports (up by 14%) and an even bigger jump in CV exports (up by an impressive 32%).