Bajaj Auto posts ₹2,210cr Q1 profit riding on export boom

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 11.11 lakh units in the first quarter of FY26, a marginal increase from 11.02 lakh units in the same period last year. The company's two-wheeler sales remained stable at 9.49 lakh units while commercial vehicle (CV) volumes saw a growth of 7% to reach 1.62 lakh units during this period.

Market trends

Domestic vs exports

Domestic sales for Bajaj Auto fell by 8% to 6.35 lakh units in Q1 FY26, owing to a decline in two-wheeler and CV volumes by 9% and 2%, respectively. However, the company's exports witnessed a robust growth of 16%, reaching 4.76 lakh units during this period. The rise was led by a surge in two-wheeler exports (up by 14%) and an even bigger jump in CV exports (up by an impressive 32%).