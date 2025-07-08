Smriti Irani bags huge pay rise for 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has received a huge pay hike for the upcoming reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As per India Today, Irani, who will reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, is reportedly going to be earning ₹14L per episode for the show. For context, she was paid ₹1,800 per day after a raise from ₹1,200-1,300 per day when the show was initially airing in the 2000s. However, these figures are yet to be officially confirmed.
Career progression
How an astrologer predicted her stardom
In an interview with Curly Tales, Irani recalled, "The astrologer told Ektaa (Kapoor), 'If you work with her, she is going to be a big face in the country.'" Irani revealed that the moment the astrologer said this, Kapoor asked her to sign on to the show. "At that time, I was doing a cleaner's job at McDonald's, where I was getting paid ₹1,800 a month." "So getting ₹1,200 a day was much better," she said.
Show reboot
Show to premiere soon on Star Plus and JioHotstar
The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to air on Star Plus on July 29 at 10:30pm, and on JioHotstar for people watching online. The channel recently released a promo featuring Irani as Tulsi. "Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka (I'll definitely come because we have a relationship of 25 years. The time has come to meet you again)," she says in the video.