Azharuddin's son enters politics, named Telangana Congress general secretary
What's the story
Mohammad Asaduddin, the son of former cricketer and ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, has been appointed as a general secretary of the Telangana Congress.
The 35-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is among the 69 general secretaries appointed by the party earlier this week.
His appointment comes as speculation grows that he may contest in the upcoming bypolls for Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills seat.
Political context
Jubilee Hills seat
Asaduddin's appointment as Telangana Congress General Secretary comes after the Jubilee Hills seat fell vacant following MLA Maganti Gopinath's death on Sunday due to a heart attack.
In the November 2023 Telangana elections, Azharuddin had represented Congress from Jubilee Hills but lost to Maganti of the BRS by 16,337 votes despite an early lead.
Political career
Role in father's campaign
Asaduddin, who has been with the Congress since 2023, played a key role in his father's election campaign by managing rallies and local meetings.
He said, "Despite the disappointing loss... I stayed strongly connected with the people in Jubilee Hills."
Before becoming General Secretary, he was the secretary of the Youth Congress's sports cell in Telangana.
Father's pride
Azharuddin reacts to son's new role
Azharuddin expressed pride and emotion over his son's new role in public life.
He wrote on X, "I've seen his commitment to people, his passion for service, and his sincerity up close."
Azharuddin himself is no stranger to politics; he joined the Congress before the 2009 general elections and won a Lok Sabha seat from Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) that year.
Career transition
Asaduddin's love for politics
Asaduddin, who has played first-class cricket for Hyderabad Colts XI and Goa, said he was inspired by his father and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to serve the public through politics.
He said, "I would definitely like to serve people... If I could make some difference in people's lives, I would be very happy."
He is married to tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza.