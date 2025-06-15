What's the story

Mohammad Asaduddin, the son of former cricketer and ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, has been appointed as a general secretary of the Telangana Congress.

The 35-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is among the 69 general secretaries appointed by the party earlier this week.

His appointment comes as speculation grows that he may contest in the upcoming bypolls for Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills seat.