Congress questions Modi again on Trump's India-Pak ceasefire claims
What's the story
The Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, noted that Trump made these claims 13 times between May 10 and June 13 this year.
Ramesh asked Modi when he would respond to these assertions, which he said Trump is making "for the nth time."
Ramesh's statement
'Trump...made these statements in 3 different countries'
Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to say, "Today, President Trump turns 79. In the 34 days between May 10, 2025, and June 13, 2025, he trumpeted publicly on 13 different occasions in three different countries that he had brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade with America as a carrot and stick."
"He (Trump), of course, showered praise on both countries in equal measure," Ramesh added.
Information shared
Ramesh's post on X
Ramesh also posted a list of Trump's claims about the India-Pakistan ceasefire on X.
He included a video clip where Trump said, "I stopped a war between India and Pakistan," and that he did it "with trade."
Ramesh said that while India mourns the Ahmedabad aircraft tragedy, Trump continues to make his claims about India and Pakistan for the "nth time."
This was at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, yesterday.
Twitter Post
Today President Trump turns 79.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 14, 2025
Diplomatic developments
Background of the India-Pakistan hostilities
Tensions between India and Pakistan had surged after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India retaliated with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
On May 8, 9, and 10, Pakistan attempted to strike Indian military bases. The hostilities ended with an agreement to halt military actions after talks between the DGMOs of both sides on May 10.
Criticism
'India has suffered 3 huge diplomatic setbacks from the US'
Earlier this week, the Congress party said India has suffered three "huge diplomatic setbacks" from the US.
Ramesh said these recent developments required serious thinking, "when the prime minister is only interested in playing divisive politics."
He also urged Modi to set aside his "stubbornness" and call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament.