What's the story

The Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, noted that Trump made these claims 13 times between May 10 and June 13 this year.

Ramesh asked Modi when he would respond to these assertions, which he said Trump is making "for the nth time."