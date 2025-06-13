1206 was ex-Gujarat CM's lucky number; he died on 12/06/25
What's the story
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people that died in an Air India plane crash on Thursday.
There were 242 people on board the plane; only one passenger survived.
The incident occurred shortly after the AI171 flight took off from Ahmedabad for London.
Now, in a cruel twist, a report by TOI claimed that the number 1206, which can be broken down as June 12, the date of the plane crash, was his favorite number.
Lucky number
'1206' was his lucky number
For Rupani, the number "1206" was more than just a figure—it was his lucky charm.
It was the number on his election forms, the number on his personal vehicles, both scooters and cars, and even the one he used to sign personal documents.
Rupani often spoke about it with admiration, characterizing it as his "lucky charm," the key to his success.
His supporters also came to see it as a good omen that would steer him toward a bright future.
Flight details
Air India flight crash details
Rupani was on his way to London to meet his wife and daughter, but he never arrived.
According to Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, the former MM, who is now in charge of the BJP in Punjab, postponed his journey to the UK from June 5 to 12 due to the Ludhiana West bypoll on June 19.
"This is very unfortunate. This is how destiny and fate play out that he came into harm's way," Jakhar told TOI.
Aftermath
Family, BJP leaders shocked at news of Rupani's death
Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil calling his death a "great loss" for the party.
His nephew Mehul Rupani said the family is devastated by the news.
Rupani's personal assistant, Shailesh Mandaliya, who dropped him off at the airport, was also shocked to hear about the crash minutes after leaving him at the terminal.
Rupani, Gujarat's 16th CM, held office from August 2016 until September 2021.
Known for his calm demeanor, he steered Gujarat through a critical post-COVID-19 recovery period.