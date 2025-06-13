What's the story

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people that died in an Air India plane crash on Thursday.

There were 242 people on board the plane; only one passenger survived.

The incident occurred shortly after the AI171 flight took off from Ahmedabad for London.

Now, in a cruel twist, a report by TOI claimed that the number 1206, which can be broken down as June 12, the date of the plane crash, was his favorite number.