Russia's mysterious 'doomsday radio' is transmitting again
What's the story
The mysterious Russian radio station, UVB-76, referred to by some as the 'Doomsday Radio,' has resumed its cryptic transmissions.
The station transmitted codewords "azotobak" and "osholin" on June 4, 2025.
This coincided with a phone call between former United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they reportedly discussed geopolitical issues involving Ukraine.
Conspiracy revival
'Doomsday Radio' broadcasts since fall of Soviet Russia
The recent transmissions have once again sparked interest in one of the Cold War's most persistent conspiracy theories.
The station, which has been broadcasting since the fall of the Soviet Union, is known for its monotonous buzz interrupted by unintelligible words and cryptic numbers.
Professor David Stupples from City University London said shortwave radio like UVB-76 isn't obsolete but a form of redundancy that can reach areas where satellites can't and is immune to hacking.
Strategic speculation
Speculations about the purpose of UVB-76's broadcasts
The exact purpose of UVB-76's broadcasts remains classified and unclear to the public.
Pavel Podvig from the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research has suggested that it could be part of a strategic communications grid. If its signal stops or changes, it could trigger military protocols.
A group of shortwave listeners at Priyam.org quickly detected the recent transmission, further fueling speculation about its purpose.
Military link
Theories about the nature of UVB-76's transmissions
Some theories suggest that these transmissions are military communications or part of a Perimeter automatic nuclear retaliatory system.
This system would ensure a retaliatory response in case of a decapitation strike, according to a report by the BBC.
The radio station, nicknamed variously as Buzzer, Dead Hand Radio, or Judgement Day Radio, has been in operation since the Cold War, though its purpose remains unknown.
It operates around the clock, emitting a peculiar buzzing sound and occasionally sending mysterious messages.