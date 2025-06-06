What's the story

The mysterious Russian radio station, UVB-76, referred to by some as the 'Doomsday Radio,' has resumed its cryptic transmissions.

The station transmitted codewords "azotobak" and "osholin" on June 4, 2025.

This coincided with a phone call between former United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they reportedly discussed geopolitical issues involving Ukraine.