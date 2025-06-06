What's the story

North Korea has successfully refloated a new destroyer that capsized during its launch last month.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the vessel will be moved to a dry dock at a different shipyard for repairs.

The 5,000-ton warship was meant to be a key asset in North Korea's naval modernization efforts, but it capsized on May 21 due to a malfunction in the launch mechanism.