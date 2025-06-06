North Korea refloats capsized warship; to undergo repairs at dock
What's the story
North Korea has successfully refloated a new destroyer that capsized during its launch last month.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the vessel will be moved to a dry dock at a different shipyard for repairs.
The 5,000-ton warship was meant to be a key asset in North Korea's naval modernization efforts, but it capsized on May 21 due to a malfunction in the launch mechanism.
Launch incident
Kim called it a 'criminal act'
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un witnessed the failed launch and called it a "criminal act."
Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.
Kim has ordered quick repairs to be completed before a late-June plenary session of the ruling Workers' Party, calling it a matter of national honor.
Refloating process
Analysts surprised by quick refloating process
Satellite images showed the destroyer upright and floating away from its original launch site.
Analysts said they were surprised by the quick refloating process, which used aerostatic balloons attached to the hull.
Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain, noted that this innovative approach allowed for a faster resolution than expected.
"Sheer manpower and—let's face it—an innovative approach to righting the ship, delivered a solution in two weeks that people like me didn't expect for four to six," he said.
Repair timeline
Next phase of restoration expected to last 7-10 days
The next phase of restoration will be at Rajin Dockyard and is expected to last seven to 10 days, KCNA reported.
Jo Chun Ryong, Central Committee Secretary leading the repair effort, assured that "the perfect restoration of the destroyer will be completed without fail" before the plenary meeting.
South Korean military assessments and commercial satellite images corroborated North Korea's claims about righting the ship.
Internal assessment
It is unclear how severely damaged the destroyer is
However, it remains unclear how severely damaged the destroyer is internally. The ship's electronics and internal spaces need thorough examination and repair.
This destroyer is North Korea's second known vessel of its class and is seen as crucial for enhancing its naval capabilities.
It follows another advanced warship launched in April, which Kim praised for expanding military operations range and nuclear strike capabilities.
Diplomatic developments
North Korea's military cooperation with Russia has intensified
Amid these developments, North Korea's military cooperation with Russia has intensified. This includes potential technology transfers that could bolster North Korea's military capabilities.
Kim recently met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang, highlighting deepening ties between the two nations.
Kim frames his military buildup as a response to perceived threats from joint US-South Korean military exercises and aims to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine to strengthen North Korea's navy.