Judge temporarily blocks Trump's ban on Harvard's foreign students
What's the story
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a proclamation by President Donald Trump that sought to bar foreign students from entering the United States to attend Harvard University.
The proclamation was the latest of the administration's strategies to limit international student enrollment at the prestigious university, which is heavily dependent on its diverse student body for research and scholarship.
Legal proceedings
'Illegal retaliation': Harvard's legal challenge
Harvard University quickly filed a legal challenge against the proclamation, arguing it was illegal retaliation for not complying with White House demands.
US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's proclamation, saying Harvard would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury" if the order was enforced before a full hearing.
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's certification to host foreign students, which was also temporarily blocked by Judge Burroughs.
Enrollment impact
Trump's measure could affect thousands of students
If Trump's measure survives the court challenge, it would bar thousands of international students from attending Harvard's summer and fall terms in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Harvard President Alan Garber stressed the importance of a global university community, saying, "We know that the benefits of bringing talented people together from around the world are unique and irreplaceable."
International students now make up 26% of Harvard's student body, up from 11% three decades ago.
University response
Harvard making contingency plans amid court battle
As the court case continues, Harvard is making contingency plans to ensure students and visiting scholars can continue their work at the university.
Garber said in a message to campus and alumni that "each of us is part of a truly global university community."
The rising international enrollment has made Harvard vulnerable to Trump's crackdown on foreign students, with Republicans seeking overhauls of elite colleges they view as hotbeds of "woke" and antisemitic viewpoints.
University stance
Funding cuts could force 'difficult decisions' ahead
Despite receiving federal ultimatums, Garber said Harvard would not stray from its "core, legally-protected principles."
The Trump administration has also threatened to withhold federal funding from elite colleges like Harvard over campus protests and admissions policies.
Although Harvard's $53 billion endowment can help weather funding losses temporarily, Garber has warned of potential "difficult decisions and sacrifices" ahead due to these threats.