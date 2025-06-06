Myanmar junta arrests 6-year-old girl for killing retired military officer
What's the story
Myanmar's military junta has arrested a six-year-old girl, accusing her of being part of a "terrorist" group responsible for the assassination of retired military officer and diplomat Cho Htun Aung.
The incident took place on May 22 in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.
The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that a total of 16 people were arrested in connection with the case, including 13 men and three women.
Assassination claim
Golden Valley Warriors claim responsibility for the killing
The Golden Valley Warriors, an anti-junta insurgent group, claimed responsibility for killing Aung. They cited his support for military operations against civilians as their motive.
The junta accused the National Unity Government (NUG) of supporting the group and paying an assassin 200,000 Myanmar Kyat ($95.52) for the killing.
However, NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt denied these allegations to Reuters, stating, "It is not true that we are paying people to kill other people."
Ongoing crackdown
Over 6,700 civilians killed since coup
Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has witnessed widespread protests and a violent crackdown by the junta.
Over 29,000 people have been arrested by the junta during this period, including more than 6,000 women and 600 children.
The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) reports that verified fatalities among civilians and pro-democracy activists exceed 6,700, including 1,646 women and 825 children during this time.
Stability efforts
Situation in Myanmar remains volatile
Despite the high-profile arrests and ongoing civil unrest, Myanmar's junta maintains that its operations are aimed at countering "terrorists," and not civilians, to maintain peace and stability in the country.
The situation in Myanmar remains volatile as ethnic armies and new armed groups continue to challenge military control, with guerrilla warfare spilling into urban areas like Yangon.