What's the story

Myanmar's military junta has arrested a six-year-old girl, accusing her of being part of a "terrorist" group responsible for the assassination of retired military officer and diplomat Cho Htun Aung.

The incident took place on May 22 in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that a total of 16 people were arrested in connection with the case, including 13 men and three women.