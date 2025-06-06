US sanctions 4 International Criminal Court judges
What's the story
The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The sanctioned judges are Solomy Balungi Bossa (Uganda), Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza (Peru), Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou (Benin), and Beti Hohler (Slovenia).
The move is seen as a response to the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Sanctions details
Judges sanctioned for 'baseless' actions against US, Israel
According to a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the four judges were sanctioned for their active participation in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel."
The ICC is "politicized" and falsely claims unlimited power to investigate, charge, and prosecute US nationals and those of its allies, Pompeo said.
The sanctions will block any property or assets of these judges located in the United States.
Reason for sanctions
ICC's investigation into US troops in Afghanistan
The US Treasury explained that Bossa and Ibanez Carranza were sanctioned for authorizing an investigation into US troops in Afghanistan in 2020.
Meanwhile, Alapini Gansou and Hohler were sanctioned over their actions against Israeli leaders.
The ICC had initially blocked a request to investigate alleged war crimes in Afghanistan but reversed its decision the next year, allowing a probe into US forces and CIA members for war crimes in "secret detention facilities."
Trump-ICC relations
Trump's previous actions against ICC officials
This is not the first time Trump has taken action against an ICC official.
Shortly after taking office, he signed an executive order threatening sanctions against anyone involved in ICC investigations.
In 2019, he announced that his administration would deny or revoke visas for ICC officials probing US troops in Afghanistan.
In 2020, he sanctioned ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and court official Phakiso Mochochoko for their roles in the investigation.
ICC reaction
ICC stands behind its judges, deplores Trump's decision
The ICC has since responded to the sanctions, standing behind its judges and deploring the Trump administration's decision.
"These measures are a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all corners of the globe," the statement said.
"Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict. It only emboldens those who believe they can act with impunity."