What's the story

The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The sanctioned judges are Solomy Balungi Bossa (Uganda), Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza (Peru), Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou (Benin), and Beti Hohler (Slovenia).

The move is seen as a response to the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.