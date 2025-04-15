Hamas rejects Israel's proposal that demands Palestinian groups 'surrender'
What's the story
Hamas has rejected a ceasefire proposal that would require all armed organizations in Gaza to "surrender" to Israel.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday that the party was "open to all offers that alleviate the suffering of our people," other than the Israeli plan requiring Palestinians to "surrender."
He stressed the demand for a complete halt to hostilities was not fulfilled and rejected any idea of disarming Hamas in future negotiations.
Proposal details
Disarming Hamas is 'a million red lines'
The Israeli proposal was conveyed to Hamas by mediators, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported.
"Handing over the resistance's weapons is a million red lines and is not subject to consideration, let alone discussion," Abu Zuhri said.
"Surrender is not an option for the Hamas movement, and we will not accept breaking the will of our people...Hamas will...will not raise the white flag, and will use all pressure cards against the occupation," he added.
Proposal
Draft Israeli ceasefire proposal
According to the draft Israeli ceasefire proposal, the initiative calls for 45 days of calm, with all Israeli hostages released as part of a phased agreement.
The 12-point proposal stated that half of the Israeli hostages must be released during the first week in exchange for food and relief to enter the war-torn enclave.
Israel has blocked crucial supplies—including food, medication, fuel, and cooking oil—from entering the strip for more than six weeks now.