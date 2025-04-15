What's the story

Hamas has rejected a ceasefire proposal that would require all armed organizations in Gaza to "surrender" to Israel.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday that the party was "open to all offers that alleviate the suffering of our people," other than the Israeli plan requiring Palestinians to "surrender."

He stressed the demand for a complete halt to hostilities was not fulfilled and rejected any idea of disarming Hamas in future negotiations.